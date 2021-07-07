Artsakh President: Deserter officials should be fired

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday convened an extended working consultation, during which the procedure for state financial support to individuals and legal entities that suffered material damage as a result of hostilities was approved.
Harutyunyan clarified, however, that those who did not participate in the mobilization cannot benefit from this state program.
Also, he reflected on the Artsakh officials and their children who avoided taking part in the defense of the homeland, and said that the government does not consider their further tenure as expedient. "Dismiss those officials and apply the relevant procedure!" the Artsakh President instructed those in attendance to the consultation.