Judicial farce against 2 Armenian captives continues in Azerbaijan

The judicial farce against Armenians captives Mkrtchyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan continues Wednesday in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.
According to Azerbaijani media, the "materials" of the criminal case against them are being considered at today's court session.
Mkrtchyan and Khosrovyan are accused of various crimes just because they had fought in the first Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) war in the early 1990s.
Thus, Azerbaijan is taking revenge on all actual or supposed participants—in its hands—in the first Artsakh war.