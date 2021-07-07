Stepanakert: Any attempt to include Karabakh in Azerbaijan is doomed to failure

Any attempt to include Karabakh in Azerbaijan is doomed to failure. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Minister David Babayan stated this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"The model of existence within Azerbaijan is unacceptable for us. First of all, Azerbaijan itself has shown its inadmissibility. Our people made the right decision to leave Azerbaijan, as it was no longer possible to be part of a common union state in which Baku had no control over the NKAO [(Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast )]. Even in those conditions, it was impossible to ensure our security. Moreover, Azerbaijan liquidated the NKAO, showing how it envisions our future. Then there were three wars unleashed by Azerbaijan, and now we see what is happening. By the way, in 1998 and 1999 Azerbaijan rejected the idea of a 'common state' where Karabakh and Azerbaijan were theoretically to be equal subject units. Azerbaijan even rejected that idea.
That is why, any attempt to create such a system would lead to disaster. No Armenian will remain in that land if it will be part of Azerbaijan; everyone should realize that. For us, it is a past phase, a historical and political page in our ancient history; no more, no less. Such attempts are doomed to failure. There is no return to the past," Babayan emphasized, in particular.