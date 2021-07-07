News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 07
USD
495.59
EUR
586.68
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.59
EUR
586.68
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia teen drowns in Armavir Province after rescuing his 2 friends from canal
Armenia teen drowns in Armavir Province after rescuing his 2 friends from canal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic incident occurred Tuesday in Armavir Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 4pm, the police received a call informing that a child had fallen into the canal in Argina village.

The police and investigators found out that on the same day, at around 1:45pm, while harvesting in Arteni village, Armavir Province resident Narek Kh., 16, had sank while pulling his two friends out of the canal passing through the village, from where at a distance of about 4.5 to 5 km, his dead body was taken out of the water in Argina village, with the help of local residents.

Materials on the fact are being prepared.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Haiti President Jovenel Moïse killed in attack
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was deadly wounded...
 Armenia’s Sarkissian extends condolences to President Putin on Russia plane crash
Also, the Armenian President wished fortitude and courage of spirit to the families and relatives of the victims…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Putin over Russia plane crash
"On behalf of the people of Armenia and myself, I express my sincere condolences,” the acting PM noted in his message…
 Armenia opposition "I Have Honor" bloc MP candidate to continue to be under arrest
But his attorney told reporters that the prosecution had not provided adequate evidence that the act which her client is accused of corresponded to the facts submitted…
 Attorney: Armenian doctor Armen Charchyan transferred to penitentiary institution, but needs doctors' supervision
Charchyan has been charged under...
 Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal decision on Charchyan case to be announced on Thursday
Dr. Armen Charchyan is the Izmirlian Medical Center director, and an MP candidate from the opposition "Armenia" bloc, led by second President Robert Kocharyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos