Armenia teen drowns in Armavir Province after rescuing his 2 friends from canal

A tragic incident occurred Tuesday in Armavir Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 4pm, the police received a call informing that a child had fallen into the canal in Argina village.
The police and investigators found out that on the same day, at around 1:45pm, while harvesting in Arteni village, Armavir Province resident Narek Kh., 16, had sank while pulling his two friends out of the canal passing through the village, from where at a distance of about 4.5 to 5 km, his dead body was taken out of the water in Argina village, with the help of local residents.
Materials on the fact are being prepared.
A forensic medical examination has been ordered.