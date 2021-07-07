News
Acting premier gives special instructions regarding EU Commissioner's upcoming Armenia visit
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision in connection with the upcoming visit to Armenia by Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement.

Accordingly, Pashinyan gave instructions to the acting minister of foreign affairs and the head of the State Protocol Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the acting minister of defense, the chief of police, the head of the State Protection Service, and the acting minister of finance to properly organize this visit.
