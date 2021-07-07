News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 07
USD
495.21
EUR
585.73
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.21
EUR
585.73
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Russian soldiers to be deployed on Armenian-Azerbaijani border soon
Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Russian soldiers to be deployed on Armenian-Azerbaijani border soon
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

There are serious changes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but incidents are recorded from time to time. This is what Governor of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan told reporters today.

According to him, another incident took place a few days ago, leaving a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Armenia slightly injured. “At this moment, the situation remains unchanged, that is, stable. There are no new incidents. A joint process is underway during which our Russian colleagues, as well as Russian servicemen will be deployed along the entire length of the border, and some of those servicemen are already in the region. After they are deployed, the negotiations will continue, and adjustments will be made in certain sectors,” Sanosyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sputnik Armenia: Armenian serviceman injured after dispute with Azerbaijanis on border
On May 12, Azerbaijani soldiers invaded the...
 Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: 81 heads of cattle have crossed the border
According to him, there is still no...
 Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Problems with use of grazing fields have emerged
According to him, there are sectors in which...
 Europa Nostra, European Association of Archaeologists, call for protection of cultural heritage in Karabakh
The two large European NGOs…
 Armenian Turkologist: Aliyev signs decree on including Kashatagh and Karvachar in "Eastern Zangezur" economic region
Azerbaijan and Turkey are working consistently...
 Russia Ambassador responds to Armenia Security Council Secretary's call to CSTO to visit border
According to him, this is one of the very...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos