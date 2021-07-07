Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Russian soldiers to be deployed on Armenian-Azerbaijani border soon

There are serious changes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but incidents are recorded from time to time. This is what Governor of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan told reporters today.
According to him, another incident took place a few days ago, leaving a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Armenia slightly injured. “At this moment, the situation remains unchanged, that is, stable. There are no new incidents. A joint process is underway during which our Russian colleagues, as well as Russian servicemen will be deployed along the entire length of the border, and some of those servicemen are already in the region. After they are deployed, the negotiations will continue, and adjustments will be made in certain sectors,” Sanosyan added.