Russia Ambassador to Armenia: Expansion of presence of Russian border guards being considered

Russian border guards are already present in Syunik Province, and the presence is currently being expanded. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin said this to reporters today.
According to him, Russian border checkpoints are deployed in an area of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to help keep the situation calm and stable.
Kopirkin also assured that everything will be determined proceeding from the interests of Armenia’s national security, ensuring of stability on the border and implementation of the existing agreements reached in a trilateral format [Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia]. “Substantive consultations over these issues are underway. I believe relevant decisions will be adopted, and we will all be informed about those decisions,” the Ambassador concluded.