Wednesday
July 07
Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: 81 heads of cattle have crossed the border
Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: 81 heads of cattle have crossed the border
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

We have 81 heads of large horned animals that have crossed the border. This is what Governor of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan told reporters today.

According to him, there is still no final decision on this matter. “Some works are being done, and negotiations are being held. Those 81 heads of cattle belong to five families. The regional governor’s office is working with those families and has provided some financial assistance to them. If we fail to retrieve those heads of cattle, the government will think of something and take action. Let’s wait and see how the process will unfold,” Sanosyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
