Russia ambassador to Armenia on captives’ return from Azerbaijan: The work will continue

The work, of course, will continue. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told this to reporters on Wednesday, when asked about the return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan.
According to him, this matter, as practice shows, is one of the priorities of both the Russian leadership and the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the region. "An example of this is the steps that are being taken. Our position is known, it was expressed from the beginning. There should be an exchange [of captives] on an ‘all for all’ basis. We will resolve [the matter] in the way that is possible. This issue remains one of the main priorities," he added.