Ambassador to Armenia on extension of Russian peacekeepers' stay in Karabakh: Let’s live in this day, work for future

I urge to be based on existing realities. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told this to reporters on Wednesday, when asked whether the term of the Russian peacekeepers' stay in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will be extended.
He noted that this peacekeeping contingent works and, according to the ambassador, it works quite effectively. "Let’s base ourselves on that. As for the future, let's live in this day, of course, thinking about the future, working for the future," added Kopirkin.
According to the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, the term of the Russian peacekeepers' stay in Karabakh is five years, but with the possibility of its extension.