Ombudsman: 750 Artsakh citizens were killed, 83 are considered missing due to Azerbaijan aggression

According to the data obtained as a result of the fact-finding work launched by the Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman on September 27, 2020, 750 citizens of the Artsakh Republic were killed as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression, 81 of whom are civilians, 42 were killed as a result of long-range strikes by the Azerbaijani armed forces, and 39 were killed under Azerbaijani captivity, or at least under control. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan wrote about this on Facebook.
"163 civilians were injured. We do not have the exact number of wounded servicemen at the moment. According to the confirmed data, 83 people from the Artsakh Republic are considered missing, 23 of whom are civilians. 23 out of 103 people captured and returned from [Azerbaijani] captivity are citizens of the Artsakh Republic,” the Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman added, in particular.