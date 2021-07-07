Kopirkin speaks on agenda of Moscow meeting between Russia President, Armenia acting PM

What the leaders will consider necessary will be discussed during the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told this to reporters on Wednesday, in connection with today’s upcoming meeting in Moscow between the leaders of the two countries.

He explained that the situation in the security sphere will be discussed, taking into account the current situation.

The Russian envoy added that there will also be an exchange of views on maintaining the dynamics of the development of bilateral political dialogue, and the development of relations in the economy and humanitarian spheres. "It will be a check of 'watches' in order to further intensify, deepen our relations, taking into account the situation that has been created in Armenia after the [snap parliamentary] elections [in the country on June 20].

There is another very important moment. Next year we mark the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. I think that in this regard, the leaders will also exchange views on how we should celebrate these noteworthy events with dignity, in the spirit corresponding to the level of relations," Kopirkin added.