Armenia acting justice minister receives Italy Ambassador

Acting Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan today received newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Armenia Alfonso di Rizzo.

As reported the Ministry of Justice, Badasyan greeted the Ambassador, welcomed him to Armenia and emphasized that Armenia and Italy have strong historical ties and experience of successful cooperation in various sectors. In this regard, the acting minister highly appreciated Italy’s contribution to the Strengthening of Anti-Corruption Reforms in Armenia Program, under which the OSCE is assisting Armenia in establishing an Anti-Corruption Committee.

Ambassador Di Rizzo expressed gratitude for the cordial reception and expressed willingness to continue cooperation, especially in the anti-corruption field.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed several issues of mutual interest.