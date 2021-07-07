Patrol officers commence their duty in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – The patrol officers commence their duty in the capital Yerevan as of Wednesday. In this connection, Chief of Police of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan on Tuesday visited the Yerevan Regiment of the Patrol Service, the Police press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
First, the police chief laid flowers at the monument to the police officers who have died in the line of duty.
Subsequently, addressing the patrol officers, he noted that their greatest honor is to serve the law and the people, and he urged them to be worthy of their professional choice, the best traditions of the police, and the immortal memory of the police officers who died heroically in the line of duty.
After his remarks, a religious blessing ceremony was performed.
On the same day, Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan and members of the Police Board visited the Police Operative Management Center, and got acquainted with the work and innovations of the center where new rapid response systems have been installed.