Russia Ambassador responds to Armenia Security Council Secretary's call to CSTO to visit border
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


I believe I will surely pay close attention to this issue. This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told reporters today when he was asked if he is preparing to visit the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in response to the call that Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan made to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

According to him, this is one of the very important aspects of the Armenian-Russian cooperation, that is, security, stability, prevention of escalation of the situation and the solutions to very difficult issues that have emerged.

“In early June, I visited Syunik Province and toured along the length of the border. I also visited the military posts of Russian and Armenian border guards, as well as the site of Russia’s tactical group in Goris,” the Ambassador recalled.

On July 5, during a telephone conversation with Secretary-General of the CSTO Stanislav Zas, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan expressed concern about his statements and expressed certainty that the current situation [on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan] can’t be labeled as an incident since Azerbaijani servicemen haven’t left the sovereign territory of Armenia for a long time now. Grigoryan added that it would be appropriate to organize the visit of the Secretariat of the CSTO to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in order for the CSTO to become familiar with the situation on the border.
