Digest: Pashinyan schedules meeting with Putin, more on COVID-19 in Armenia

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 07.07.21:
- Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has left for Moscow on a working visit.
During the meeting on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will discuss the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)].
"It is clear that both Karabakh and the Russian military, which are now stationed there, and bilateral relations in general will be discussed. But no document is planned to be signed,” Russian presidential spokesperson noted.
- Based on its own petition and by the working order decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, the ruling Civil Contract (CC) Party has been included as a third party in the trial of the case into the dispute over the Central Electoral Commission decision to sum up the results of the snap parliamentary elections of June 20. Acting Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan wrote about this on Facebook.
"The CC’s legal position on the submitted petitions will be presented in the near future," he added.
- In an interview with Hamshahri daily of Tehran, Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian spoke on the coronavirus situation in Armenia.
The envoy said that the respective pandemic situation in Armenia is currently satisfactory, and the EU has considered the country as a "green zone" in terms of assessing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ambassador reflected also on Iranian citizens coming to Armenia for coronavirus vaccinations, and on certain Iranian officials urging their citizens not to travel to Armenia for vaccination.
"It is obvious that unnecessary raising of inaccurate and unimportant topics is inappropriate for Armenia-Iran high-level relations. (…). On April 23 of this year, the order of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Armenia was published, which has allowed the vaccination of foreigners in Armenia free of charge and on a voluntary basis. Such a decision was based on numerous petitions for getting vaccinated in our country by a number of foreign diplomatic and international organizations operating in Armenia, as well as by other persons who are in Armenia due to various circumstances.
It should be noted that the vast majority of vaccinations carried out so far have been administered to Armenian citizens and permanent residents of Armenia, and to some extent this service has also been used by foreigners," the ambassador said.
- As of Wednesday morning, 140 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,801 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, one more death from COVID-19 was registered, making the respective total 4,531 cases.