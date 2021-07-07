News
Armenian Turkologist: Aliyev signs decree on including Kashatagh and Karvachar in "Eastern Zangezur" economic region
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The administrative-territorial distribution in Azerbaijan changed according to economic regions after the President of Azerbaijan signed a decree today. This is what Turkologist Varuzhan Geghamyan wrote on his Facebook page today, adding the following:

“By the new decision, the regions of Artsakh (except for Kashatagh and Karvachar) will be part of a separate region. As for Kashatagh and Karvachar regions, they have been incorporated in the “Eastern Zangezur” economic region. The name “Eastern Zangezur” is very eloquent, and I believe you can guess that if there is “Eastern Zangezur”, then there is also “Western Zangezur”, by which our neighbors picture Syunik Province (at the political and social levels).

Azerbaijan and Turkey are working consistently to conquer Syunik Province and are recording results, and they will succeed so long as a national government hasn’t been formed in Armenia.”
