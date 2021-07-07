Sputnik Armenia: Armenian serviceman injured after dispute with Azerbaijanis on border

The details of the incident that took place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have been reported. As Armenian News-NEWS.am reported earlier, 1 Armenian serviceman and 2 Azerbaijani servicemen were injured after the shootings.

Sputnik Armenia clarified that the servicemen had gotten into a dispute before the shootings and were at a distance of nearly 100 meters from each other at the moment of the dispute, after which the group of Armenian soldiers decided to approach the adversary without weapons in order to understand the situation.

First, the Azerbaijanis fired gunshots into the air, after which they shot at the legs of Armenian soldiers and injured one of them. There were response shootings from the Armenian side.

On May 12, Azerbaijani soldiers invaded the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia (in the territory of Sev Lake of Syunik Province of Armenia and the border areas of Kut, Norabak and Verin Shorzha villages of Gegharkunik Province) and have been trying to become strengthened there ever since. There have been a few stages of negotiations through the mediation of Russia. The adversary has no intention to leave at the moment. Armenia has addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organization and has asked Russia for military aid.

The Armenian military and political leadership declares that even though it would like to solve the issue peacefully, it doesn’t rule out the option of use of force, if the negotiations fail.

On May 25, an Armenian serviceman, Junior Sergeant Gevorg Khurshudyan was killed from a gunshot fired by the adversary in the sector of Verin Shorzha village of Gegharkunik Province.