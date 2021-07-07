Karabakh President awards Armenia Investigative Committee deputy chairman Medal for Courage

By the order of President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan, Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, former Director of the National Security Service Argishti Kyaramyan has been awarded the Medal for Courage, as reported spokesperson of the President of Artsakh Lusine Avanesyan.
Avanesyan added that Kyaramyan has been awarded for the courage he showed during defense of the borders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).
During the 44-day war in Artsakh, Kyaramyan was relieved of the post of Director of the National Security Service on October 8, 2020. On December 24, 2020, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.