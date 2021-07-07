Mayor of Armenia's Goris detained

A little while ago, Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan was detained. This is what Arushanyan’s attorney Robert Hayrapetyan posted on his Facebook page.
“Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan was illegally detained just now,” he wrote.
According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s sources, Arushanyan is being taken to the Special Investigation Service.
According to ArmLur.am’s sources, head of Karahunj district Lusine Avetyan will be released since law-enforcement officers have offered a ‘deal’ in exchange of her freedom, and the ‘deal’ is to testify against Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan. In essence, Avetyan agreed, and this means she will be released, if she gives a testimony, the content of which is what the authorities desire.