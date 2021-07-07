Armenia MOD: Armenian army didn't violate ceasefire regime, units only carry out operations to counter adversary

Once again, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan is disseminating disinformation, reporting that on July 7 at around 1:40 pm the units of the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the Azerbaijani positions located in the direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone in Tavush Province. This is stated in the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
“The information doesn’t correspond to reality. The Armed Forces of Armenia didn’t violate the ceasefire regime. The Armenian units only carry out operations to counter the adversary, upon necessity,” the statement also reads.