Mayor of Armenia's Goris exits Special Investigation Service, was apprehended on suspicion of crime

Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan exited the building of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia. This is what Arushanyan’s attorney Erik Aleksanyan told reporters today, adding that the mayor is a witness.

“Arushanyan was apprehended on suspicion of commission of a crime. He was actually interviewed as a witness, but he is a suspect,” the attorney said.

Aleksanyan said Arushanyan had refused to testify, taking into account this interview is continuation of the political persecution that had been started against Arushanyan a long time ago. “We don’t want to have anything to do with the Special Investigation Service since we don’t trust this preliminary investigation body,” he said and added that the instituted criminal case is related to voters giving bribes.