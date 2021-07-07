News
Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Heads of communities who "suffered embarrassing defeat" must resign
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The heads of communities who suffered an embarrassing defeat during the snap parliamentary elections should voluntarily resign. This is what governor of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan told reporters today.

Sanosyan also stated that he wouldn’t like to go into details about the comments regarding this.

“People who thought the world would fully change after the recent elections were treating their respective communities and residents in an incomprehensible way, and I believe people who had such serious failures should simply resign,” Sanosyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
