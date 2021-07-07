Remains of Armenian soldier killed in 1941 in Polesia transferred to homeland for reburial

The relatives of an Armenian who died in Polesia in July 1941 have been found, and the remains of the soldier have been transferred to the homeland so that they can be reburied in the homeland, AnalitikaUA.net reported.

On October 26, 2019, active members of the “Historical-Patriotic Search Union” NGO found the remains of an unknown soldier in Chervonoarmeysky district of Zhytomyr and found a medallion next to the remains.

Experts managed to decode the data of the deceased, and it turned out that the remains are the remains of an Armenian by the name of Bolshevan Avetik Davtyan.

Representative of the NGO Vadim Baranovsky informed that it took quite a long time to search for the relatives of the deceased hero, and it also took a long time to solve the problem with the transfer of the remains of the soldier (it was made possible just recently).

The remains of the soldier were transferred to representatives of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Simultaneously, explorers continue the searches. Due to the downpours in the summer, they mainly conduct searches in the archives, they are working with the discovered medallions and are transferring the remains of the deceased to the relatives.