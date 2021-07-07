News
Thursday
July 08
Thursday
July 08
Afghan army reclaims 14 districts from Taliban
Afghan army reclaims 14 districts from Taliban
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Representative of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces Ajmal Shinwari says the Armed Forces carried out 278 operations last weekend and reclaimed 14 districts from the Taliban, Ariana News reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Shinwari said over 2,360 rebels have been killed, 1,412 have been wounded and 182 have been arrested. He added that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are pushing back the Taliban in Badghis and Badashkhan, but, in the same period, the militia of the Taliban have carried out over 30 terrorist acts, killing 43 civilians and leaving 170 injured.

The conflict between government forces and the Taliban escalated after US President Joe Biden declared the end of the operation in Afghanistan on April 14.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
