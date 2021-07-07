Turkish reporter visits Russia-Turkey joint monitoring center in Akna (PHOTOS)

Reporter for the Turkish Sabah visited the Russian-Turkish joint monitoring center in Akna seized by Azerbaijan and presented some data and photos to readers.
According to Sabah, 60 Turkish soldiers and 60 Russian soldiers are serving with shifts and 24 hours a day, tracking the ceasefire regime on the line of contact with drones and summing up the data at the end of their shifts.
Sabah also reported that the center is strictly overseeing the works, and in the premises there are sport halls, conference halls, a church, a mosque and other major services that are required for servicemen.