News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 08
USD
495.21
EUR
585.73
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.21
EUR
585.73
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Haiti government declares martial law after assassination of President
Haiti government declares martial law after assassination of President
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The Council of Ministers of Haiti has adopted a decision to declare martial law following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, acting Prime Minister of Haiti Claude Joseph declared, TASS reported.

Joseph called on society to come together to protect democracy and stressed that the criminals will be punished by law.

US President Joe Biden has condoled over the death of the President.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the assassination "in the strongest terms" and stressed that the perpetrators of the crime must be brought to justice.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was deadly wounded in an unidentified attack on his residence, Juno 7 reported, citing a statement from the prime minister.

According to him, the head of state sustained a gunshot wound.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos