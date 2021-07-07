Haiti government declares martial law after assassination of President

The Council of Ministers of Haiti has adopted a decision to declare martial law following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, acting Prime Minister of Haiti Claude Joseph declared, TASS reported.

Joseph called on society to come together to protect democracy and stressed that the criminals will be punished by law.

US President Joe Biden has condoled over the death of the President.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the assassination "in the strongest terms" and stressed that the perpetrators of the crime must be brought to justice.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was deadly wounded in an unidentified attack on his residence, Juno 7 reported, citing a statement from the prime minister.

According to him, the head of state sustained a gunshot wound.