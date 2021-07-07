News
Tajikistan asks CSTO for help to solve the situation in Afghanistan
Tajikistan asks CSTO for help to solve the situation in Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Tajikistan has asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help to resist the challenges coming from Afghanistan, RIA Novosti reported.

“As a country with the longest border with Afghanistan, Tajikistan is taking necessary actions to restrain the situation and resist the threats and challenges posed by Afghanistan. However, taking into consideration the current situation in the region, as well as the fact that certain sectors of the border with Afghanistan are in a hard-to-reach mountainous terrain, it’s hard to solve the problem independently,” Permanent Representative of Dushanbe to the CSTO Hasan Sultononv declared during the session of the Permanent Council of the CSTO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
