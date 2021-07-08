News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 08
USD
495.21
EUR
585.73
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.21
EUR
585.73
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia ranked 84th in Henley Passport Index
Armenia ranked 84th in Henley Passport Index
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The Henley Passport Index, which has been regularly tracking the most convenient passports for travel around the world since 2006, has released its final ranking. Based on the rankings, Armenia is ranked 84th, and Japan is ranked 1st.

As posted on the Index’s official website, the Index features 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. The leaders are Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Germany. The passports of citizens of Afghanistan are in the last place. Armenia is ranked 84th, along with Morocco and Cuba, and Russia is ranked 51st.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos