Newspaper: Why Pashinyan-Putin meeting takes place after Armenia snap parliamentary elections?
Newspaper: Why Pashinyan-Putin meeting takes place after Armenia snap parliamentary elections?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Russian political analyst Fyodor Lukyanov, in a conversation with Zhoghovurd daily, drew attention to the fact that the [Armenian acting PM Nikol] Pashinyan-[Russian President Vladimir] Putin meeting is taking place [in Moscow] after the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia.

"The settlement process is quite extensive, as the talks on unblockage, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are part of it. Armenia and Russia needed to discuss all the issues that in one way or another concern the region," he said.

He stressed that such meetings are important for the unblockage [of regional communications], and the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the unblockage, and the establishment of peace [in the region] were the priority issues for discussion.

Let us add that the work toward the deployment of Russian peacekeepers on Armenia’s border [with Azerbaijan] is already starting.

It is the RF [(Russian Federation)] that dictates Nikol Pashinyan's political and our country’s security agenda.
