News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 08
USD
495.21
EUR
585.73
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.21
EUR
585.73
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Taiwan
Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Taiwan
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan at 7:24 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Bureau, Taiwan News reported.

The epicenter of the temblor was 10.8 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 7.6 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 5 in Hualien County; a 3 in Nantou County, Taichung City, and Changhua County; and a 2 in Yilan County, Taitung County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, and Yunlin County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Chiayi County, New Taipei City, Hsinchu City, Taipei City, and Kaohsiung City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Turkey
There are no reports on...
 Quake hits Armenia
It measured magnitude 3 to 4 at the epicenter…
 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits west of China
Qinghai is one of the...
 Magnitude 5.3 quake hits Iran
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 50 kilometers from the city of Bojnurd...
 2nd earthquake hits Armenia Wednesday
Nearby the Nakhchivan border...
 Quake jolts Armenia
The tremor measured magnitude 3 at the epicenter…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos