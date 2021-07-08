News
Haiti police chief announces killing of 4 suspects in president’s assassination
Haiti police chief announces killing of 4 suspects in president’s assassination
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Haiti's police chief says four suspected killers of President Jovenel Moise have been fatally shot by police and two others arrested in an apparent hostage-taking situation, AP reported.

Leon Charles said late Wednesday that three police officers held hostage were freed.

The killing of Moise early Wednesday, and the wounding of his wife, was sure to bring more chaos to the unstable Caribbean country already beset by gang violence, soaring inflation and protests by opposition supporters who accused Moise of increasing authoritarianism.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the police and military were in control of security. The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti has a history of dictatorship and political upheaval. The streets of Port-au-Prince were empty and quiet.

A squad of gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise and wounded his wife in an overnight raid on their home Wednesday.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who confirmed the killing, said the police and military were in control of security in Haiti.
