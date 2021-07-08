Armenia ambassadors to France, Council of Europe meet with Strasbourg mayor (PHOTOS)

German's SWR speaks about support provided by Bundestag members to Azerbaijan

Armenia acting PM: We hope to get “judiciary of our dreams”

Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

From now on only Armenia citizens to get COVID-19 inoculations at country’s polyclinics

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We have no deaths from 97,711 coronavirus vaccinations

UN Secretary-General says COVID-19 spread is outstripping vaccines distribution

Criminal case against opposition 'Armenia' bloc member physician goes to court

Armenia acting premier: Very important event took place in our country yesterday

National Security Service taking Kajaran town mayor to Yerevan

186 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc member doctor to remain in custody

Acting PM: Citizens shall see new quality of law and order in Yerevan streets as result of Patrol Service

Armenia lawyer: Kajaran town mayor’s apartment being searched

Haiti police chief announces killing of 4 suspects in president’s assassination

Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Taiwan

June 2021 is recorded as one of hottest Junes in meteorological monitoring history

Newspaper: Why Pashinyan-Putin meeting takes place after Armenia snap parliamentary elections?

Newspaper: Armenia acting PM's initiative to collaborate with extra-parliamentary forces failing

Explosion erupts on container ship at Dubai port

Armenia ranked 84th in Henley Passport Index

Afghan army reclaims 14 districts from Taliban

Tajikistan asks CSTO for help to solve the situation in Afghanistan

Haiti government declares martial law after assassination of President

Remains of Armenian soldier killed in 1941 in Polesia transferred to homeland for reburial

Pashinyan, Putin matching timetables for solving security issues

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Heads of communities who "suffered embarrassing defeat" must resign

Turkish reporter visits Russia-Turkey joint monitoring center in Akna (PHOTOS)

Armenia Prosecutor General attending international conference of Prosecutors General in St. Petersburg

Pashinyan-Putin meeting kicks off in Moscow

Mayor of Armenia's Goris exits Special Investigation Service, was apprehended on suspicion of crime

Digest: Pashinyan schedules meeting with Putin, more on COVID-19 in Armenia

Sputnik Armenia: Armenian serviceman injured after dispute with Azerbaijanis on border

Armenia MOD: Armenian army didn't violate ceasefire regime, units only carry out operations to counter adversary

Mayor of Armenia's Goris detained

Iran imports electricity from Armenia

Dollar loses value again in Armenia

Moody's revised the Outlook on Ameriabank to Stable

Karabakh President awards Armenia Investigative Committee deputy chairman Medal for Courage

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: 81 heads of cattle have crossed the border

Patrol officers commence their duty in Yerevan

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Problems with use of grazing fields have emerged

Karekin II expresses condolences to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

Europa Nostra, European Association of Archaeologists, call for protection of cultural heritage in Karabakh

Armenian Turkologist: Aliyev signs decree on including Kashatagh and Karvachar in "Eastern Zangezur" economic region

Russia Ambassador responds to Armenia Security Council Secretary's call to CSTO to visit border

European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi on first visit to South Caucasus, presenting ambitious investment plan

Russia Ambassador to Armenia: Expansion of presence of Russian border guards being considered

Armenia acting justice minister receives Italy Ambassador

Ombudsman: 750 Artsakh citizens were killed, 83 are considered missing due to Azerbaijan aggression

Ambassador to Armenia on extension of Russian peacekeepers' stay in Karabakh: Let’s live in this day, work for future

Russia ambassador to Armenia on captives’ return from Azerbaijan: The work will continue

Lynne Tracy: US will continue to be committed to supporting democratic, economic, social governance of Armenia

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Russian soldiers to be deployed on Armenian-Azerbaijani border soon

Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal has new chairman

Armenia acting premier to visit Moscow with delegation of 15 members, including 7 security officers

Kopirkin speaks on agenda of Moscow meeting between Russia President, Armenia acting PM

Armenia ambassador to Vatican wishes Pope Francis speedy recovery

Peskov: Russia President, Armenia acting PM will discuss situation around Karabakh during meeting

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse killed in attack

Acting premier gives special instructions regarding EU Commissioner's upcoming Armenia visit

Ambassador to Iran: Many petitions by foreigners in Armenia for getting coronavirus vaccine in our country

Armenia teen drowns in Armavir Province after rescuing his 2 friends from canal

Government: Armenia unemployment drops by 2.7 percentage points

Stepanakert: Any attempt to include Karabakh in Azerbaijan is doomed to failure

Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Armenia Constitutional Court includes ruling political force as 3rd party

Gold rises in price

Judicial farce against 2 Armenian captives continues in Azerbaijan

140 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijan interested in cooperation with CSTO

Artsakh President: Deserter officials should be fired

US banned from selling air tickets to Belarus

World oil prices do not show common dynamics

Lavrov: Russia commitments within CSTO on Tajik-Afghan border situation remain in force

Newspaper: Armenia authorities go on "MP hunt" from opposition

Newspaper: It is known why Armenia acting PM is heading for Moscow

OSCE PA elects new President

Armenia Security Council secretary: CSTO chief's statements give grounds for Azerbaijan to provoke border incident

Sputnik Armenia releases Serzh Sargsyan's article 10 years after Kazan Summit devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia Shirak Province governor to land users: All measures are being taken to solve irrigation water issue

UN calls for action against assaults on female activists in Tunisia

Karabakh President assigns to increase amounts of financial support for post-war damages

Catholicos of All Armenians sends condolence message to Jivan Gasparyan's family

Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris: Head of Karahunj district is being politically persecuted

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council declares warning against Judge Karine Baghdasaryan

Armenian Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan to attend session for challenging results of snap elections

Russian delegation to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly boycotts session

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Fizuli region

Armenia 3rd President condoles with Jivan Gasparyan's family over death of duduk player

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office forwards case regarding Armen Charchyan to court

Serzh Sargsyan attending Communist Party of China and World Political Parties Summit

Armenia police chief makes a number of new appointments

Armenia President congratulates Baroness Caroline Cox on her birthday

Digest: Armenian duduk legend dies, Azerbaijanis provoke fire exchange

Armenia Ombudsman: Azeri soldiers steal 3 horned animals from minor son of shepherd in Khnatsakh village

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: I bow with great gratitude before Djivan Gasparyan’s merit, memory

Armenia’s Sarkissian extends condolences to President Putin on Russia plane crash

Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Putin over Russia plane crash

Armenia MOD hosts solemn ceremony