Acting PM: Citizens shall see new quality of law and order in Yerevan streets as result of Patrol Service

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia visited the Yerevan Police Patrol Service Regiment early Thursday morning.
Before the new patrol officers left for their service, Pashinyan was on hand at the line inspection.
The acting premier addressed those present, noting, in particular: "As a result of the patrol police service, the citizens of the Republic of Armenia shall see a new quality of law and order in the streets of the capital Yerevan."
Then Pashinyan got familiarized with the new Patrol Service vehicles, which are equipped with technical and special modern means.
Also, the acting PM laid flowers at the memorial to the Armenian police officers who have died in the line of duty.