Armenia Prosecutor General meets with Italian counterpart in St. Petersburg

Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan, who is in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of the International Conference of Prosecutors General of Europe, had a bilateral meeting with Prosecutor General of Italy Giovanni Salvi.

As reported the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia, the parties discussed the cooperation between the Offices of Prosecutors General of both countries, as well as the development of partnering ties in the sphere of legal assistance in criminal cases.

Davtyan stressed that Armenia and Italy have signed a large number of international treaties within the scope of the Council of Europe and the United Nations and that Interpol’s communication channels provide the central bodies of both countries to establish contact in a timely manner and provide mutual legal assistance.

The parties also attached importance to the fact that the restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic didn’t have a huge impact on international partnership since the use of online communication means allowed to avoid needless delays, as well as delays of time limits for case examination within the scope of mutual legal assistance.