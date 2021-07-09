Most Americans think about quitting their jobs

Nearly every single worker in the US in a recent poll said they were considering quitting their jobs, Business Insider reported
Job site Monster.com polled 649 employed US workers on June 14, and 95% said that they were considering leaving their jobs, according to the results published earlier in July. A third of these people said burnout was the reason.
The second-highest rated reason for wanting to quit, at 29%, was a lack of growth opportunities, the Monster poll showed.
A majority of Monster's respondents, 66%, believed there were job opportunities available for them, and 92% said they were willing to change industries for the right role.
