Armenia acting premier: Very important event took place in our country yesterday

Yesterday a very important event took place in the life of our country, particularly in Yerevan: the patrol police have started their activities. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.

"These are a fundamentally new type and nature of police; moreover, literally, both in terms of content and human resources. About 700 patrol police officers are on duty. I want to emphasize that 70 percent of the staff are people who have not worked in the police before," he added.

Pashinyan informed that as of Wednesday, the traffic police have stopped their service in the capital Yerevan. "Now there is only a special unit of the traffic police, which has completely different functions, it will not interact with citizens. (…). I want to emphasize that we had planned this reform back in 2019," he said.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, however, there were obstacles in this process, but they have received a mandate from the people to implement the reforms more decisively. "The process of introducing a patrol service must continue in the near future," said the acting PM.