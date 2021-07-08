Armenia’s Pashinyan: We have no deaths from 97,711 coronavirus vaccinations

We are seeing a slight increase in the number of coronavirus illnesses and an increase in the rate of reproduction, which cautions us that we must pay more attention to speeding up the vaccination process. Acting Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan noted this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.
She informed that as of today, a total of 97,711 people have been vaccinated in Armenia against COVID-19. "Yesterday we [i.e., Armenia] had 5,416 vaccinations in one day, which is quite a good indicator, and we must maintain this rate," Avanesyan added.
In his turn, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said as follows, in particular: "We do not have any cases of death out of the 97,711 vaccination cases. But we have a minimum of 2,000 cases of death from as many cases of coronavirus."