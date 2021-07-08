Armenia acting PM: We hope to get “judiciary of our dreams”

We should also consider increasing the number of judges as a means of substantive reforms in the judiciary. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.

"Just as people who had nothing to do with the police [of Armenia] before are coming to the patrol police [now]—bringing with them a new view, a new approach—we pursue the same effect in the [country’s] judiciary, too.

We hope that with these additions, reinforcements we will strengthen the best track-record in the [Armenian] judiciary; on the other hand, we will include a fresh view, fresh forces to the [country’s] judiciary, finally getting the judiciary of our dreams—conditionally speaking—whose decisions will be considered—by their nature, their origin—the embodiment fairness and of justice; this is the most important goal," Pashinyan said.

To note, at Thursday's Cabinet session, the interim government of Armenia has approved the proposal to increase by 20 the number of judges of the Supreme Judicial Council.