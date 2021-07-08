Armenia ambassadors to France, Council of Europe meet with Strasbourg mayor (PHOTOS)

Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian paid a working visit to Strasbourg, during which she, together with Ambassador Paruyr Hovhannisyan, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe, met with French Armenian mayor Jeanne Barseghian of Strasbourg, the Armenian Embassy in France reported.

During the meeting, the avenues for closer and deeper cooperation with the Strasbourg authorities were discussed. Also, Ambassador Tolmajian thanked the Strasbourg city council for the humanitarian assistance it provided to the Armenians affected by the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) last fall.

During their visit to Strasbourg, Ambassadors Hasmik Tolmajian and Paruyr Hovhannisyan met also with prefect Josiane Chevalier of the Grand Est and Bas-Rhin Region. Both sides stressed the importance of closer cooperation with Strasbourg and Grand Est.

Also, the Armenian Ambassador to France presented the complicated geopolitical and humanitarian challenges posed by the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan—and with the support of Turkey—against the civilian population of Artsakh.

Within the framework of the visit, a meeting was held also with the representatives of the Armenian community of Strasbourg and Grand Est.