Armenia acting justice minister: No grounds for invalidating snap parliamentary election results

YEREVAN. – There are no grounds for invalidating the results of the snap parliamentary elections. Acting Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan stated this Thursday during a briefing with reporters after the Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia, noting that he will be the ruling Civil Contract Party’s representative at the Constitutional Court—during the latter’s consideration of the petition challenging the aforesaid voting results.
"We can do a short exercise, we can open the OSCE/ODIHR preliminary conclusions, read what assessment is given to the elections, and compare [them] with the assessments of the elections that were conducted in 2017, or before that. There you will see what considerable differences there are. The last elections were in line with the best standards of democracy. They were held in a fair competition, everyone had opportunities. (…). I believe we should all congratulate each other on these elections because this is not the achievement of the authorities, this is not the achievement of the opposition, this is the achievement of all [Armenian] citizens," Badasyan said.