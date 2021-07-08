'Armenia' bloc: National Security Service detains 1 employee of Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine after search

Officers of the National Security Service of Armenia conducted searches in a few offices at Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine and detained one employee without any ground. This is what member of ‘Armenia’ bloc (the bloc won seats in parliament following the snap parliamentary elections held on June 20) Vahe Hakobyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Hakobyan stated that nothing was found after the search. “A little while ago, I was informed that one of the employees of the combine has been detained. The ground for the detention is not clear to us. I label this as political persecution. Perhaps the incumbent authorities haven’t come to grips with the fact that Kajaran was the only city, the citizens of which voted against the incumbent authorities during the elections,” he said.
Touching upon the fact that Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan was taken to the Special Investigation Service yesterday, Hakobyan said the following: “The authorities targeted the head of Karahunj district and forced her to testify against Arushanyan, adding that if she doesn’t, she will go to jail, and she testified. Now it’s Mayor of Kajaran Samvel Paramazyan’s turn. Somebody from the Civil Contract Party has testified against him, but it’s not clear whether the testimony is right or wrong.”
At this moment, officers of the National Security Service are transferring Paramazyan to Yerevan. This morning, officers of the National Security Service conducted a search in his apartment and car, but it's still unclear as to what the criminal case is.