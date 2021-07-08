News
Friday
July 09
Human skulls and bones discovered next to reservoir in Armenia's Azat village
Human skulls and bones discovered next to reservoir in Armenia's Azat village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

On July 7 at around 7:20pm the 9-11 operational management center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received an alarm according to which there was a body in the reservoir in Azat village of Ararat Province and rescuers’ help was needed to remove the body from the reservoir.

According to shamshyan.com, rescuers and police officers, and later divers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations searched the whole night, but stopped working after midnight due to the darkness and unfavorable weather.

Today the works resumed. The rescuers and police officers discovered a large number of human skulls and bones in the area near the reservoir and nearby areas.

According to preliminary information, the skulls and bones were discovered after the old cemeteries located in the vicinity collapsed due to the rising level of water, and they appeared in an open space.

Police are preparing a report.
