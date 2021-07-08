News
Sanchez to Pashinyan: Spain government ready to develop relations with Armenia
Sanchez to Pashinyan: Spain government ready to develop relations with Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain has sent a congratulatory letter to the Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on the victory of his ruling Civil Contract Party in the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this From the embassy of Armenia in Spain.

"I can assure you that the Spanish government is ready to develop relations between Spain and Armenia, as well as between Armenia and the European Union," the Spanish PM noted, in particular, in his letter.
Հայերեն and Русский
