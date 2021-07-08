Russia lawmaker: Captives are sometimes considered criminals, are kept senselessly

Captives are sometimes not considered captives but criminals and are kept senselessly. Vladimir Jabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Council, said this during a discussion Thursday, and referring to the process of exchange of Armenian and Azerbaijani captives after the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall.
He explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parliamentarians, and the peacekeepers are dealing with the issue of the return of these captives. "The process is constantly going on, but not so fast. As for the minefield maps, some say they do not exist at all. In any case, it is a humanitarian issue and must be resolved," the Russian lawmaker added.
Russian Armenian political scientist Armen Gasparyan, in his turn, expressed a conviction that the exchange of captives will not be fast. "Besides, it will be a parallel element of bargaining, as we see in the case of exchanging maps of minefields," added the analyst.
To note, almost immediately after the signing of the capitulation, Armenia, unlike Azerbaijan, returned all Azerbaijani captives.