Armenia's Artur Davtyan attends session of CIS Prosecutors' General, meets with Russian counterpart

The Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the Commonwealth of Independent States today held a session in St. Petersburg, and among the attendees was Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan.
As reported the Prosecutor General’s Office, during the session, the prosecutors general discussed issues related to communication between the offices of prosecutors general of CIS countries, cooperation on international platforms, consolidation of the potential of the member countries’ law-enforcement authorities in the fight against crime, etc.
After the session, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan met with his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov. Krasnov highly appreciated his Armenian counterpart’s role in further strengthening of relations between the Offices of Prosecutors General of both countries and in increasing effectiveness of the activities of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of CIS countries.
During the meeting, the parties also touched upon the post-war humanitarian situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the strengthening of peace in the region and the protection of the rights of civilians of Artsakh, as well as borderline settlements of Armenia.
Attaching importance to the fact that some progress is being made for the return of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees, Davtyan stressed the need to continue the process unconditionally and underscored the work done by Russian peacekeeping and other forces in terms of strengthening stability in the region and personally Krasnov’s constructive role from the perspective of solving the legal and humanitarian issues.