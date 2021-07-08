News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 08
USD
495.38
EUR
586.08
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.38
EUR
586.08
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia's Artur Davtyan attends session of CIS Prosecutors' General, meets with Russian counterpart
Armenia's Artur Davtyan attends session of CIS Prosecutors' General, meets with Russian counterpart
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the Commonwealth of Independent States today held a session in St. Petersburg, and among the attendees was Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan.

As reported the Prosecutor General’s Office, during the session, the prosecutors general discussed issues related to communication between the offices of prosecutors general of CIS countries, cooperation on international platforms, consolidation of the potential of the member countries’ law-enforcement authorities in the fight against crime, etc.

After the session, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan met with his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov. Krasnov highly appreciated his Armenian counterpart’s role in further strengthening of relations between the Offices of Prosecutors General of both countries and in increasing effectiveness of the activities of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of CIS countries.

During the meeting, the parties also touched upon the post-war humanitarian situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the strengthening of peace in the region and the protection of the rights of civilians of Artsakh, as well as borderline settlements of Armenia.

Attaching importance to the fact that some progress is being made for the return of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees, Davtyan stressed the need to continue the process unconditionally and underscored the work done by Russian peacekeeping and other forces in terms of strengthening stability in the region and personally Krasnov’s constructive role from the perspective of solving the legal and humanitarian issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zatulin: Azerbaijan President is demonstrating low-browed nationalism against Armenians
Talking about Russia’s efforts to...
 Armenia legislature chair meets with CIS Interparliamentary Assembly election observation mission delegation
He IPA CIS secretary general expressed hope that Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections will bring stability and development to the country…
CIS Observation Mission continues to monitor snap parliamentary elections in Armenia
“On June 3, within the scope of...
 Armenian acting Deputy PM: Discussion on issues possible only after withdrawal of Azeri troops from Armenia's territory
The acting Deputy Prime Minister also...
 Russian MFA: Moscow looks forward to signing biosecurity memoranda with all CSTO and CIS countries
According to her, one of the...
 CIS Foreign Ministers Council wide-format session kicks off
As reported earlier, the foreign ministers...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos