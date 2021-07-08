News
Thursday
July 08
News
Thursday
July 08
Statement: Authorities continue repression on ‘Armenia’ bloc representatives
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Authorities continue the repression they had started during the pre-election period against the members of the "Armenia" bloc. The latter, which is led by second President Robert Kocharyan, noted this in a statement it released Thursday.

"Political persecution is being carried out, illegal actions are being taken in recent days against the members of the board of the Reviving Armenia Party, the persons on the electoral list of the ‘Armenia’ bloc.

Such new manifestations of the internal social crisis further deepen the existing political crisis in the country. Thus, attempts to establish one-man rule in the country continue.

The purpose of these illegal actions is clear: to weaken the largest opposition faction in [the new] parliament, to divert it from the fight aimed at resisting internal and external threats to the country.

The ‘Armenia’ bloc strongly condemns this working style of the authorities.

We are determined to continue the fight against the regime that wreaked havoc on the country. All those guilty of political persecution, illegal actions will answer," the statement of "Armenia" bloc also reads.
