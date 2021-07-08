Digest: Insides to Pashinyan-Putin meeting in Moscow, more on COVID-19 vaccination in Armenia

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 08.07.21:

MOSCOW

https://news.am/eng/news/652627.html

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Kremlin.

During the meeting, Putin said that Pashinyan has the people’s trust.

“I would like to once again congratulate you on the election results,” said Putin. "The most important thing is to have the people’s trust. You have it, it was as shown by the election results."

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, offered his condolences over the plane crash in Kamchatka and expressed his sympathy to the families and loved ones of all the victims.

TIES

https://news.am/eng/news/652733.html

Several German politicians have been criticized for their ties to Azerbaijan, German's SWR radio reported.

According to it, UEFA is hosting European championship football matches in the state capital Baku.

"This has met with criticism because the regime of President Ilham Aliyev has been accused of violating human rights and fraudulent elections for years."

According to research by the SWR, the Baden-Württemberg CDU MPs tried to put pressure on the Foreign Office in December 2019 with a "protest letter". The letter, which the SWR has received, deals with the conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The MPs demand a "clarification" on the alleged "illegal" actions of Armenia.

Inquiries from the SWR as to whether this letter was also the result of an initiative by the Azerbaijani embassy went unanswered by the members of the Bundestag.

The MPs involved did not deny to the SWR that there were these inquiries and agreements. However, they stressed that they did not receive any financial benefits.

PESKOV

https://news.am/eng/news/652739.html

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says there are always contacts with Azerbaijan with regard to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, TASS reported.

“There are always contacts with the Azerbaijani side. Everyone agrees that the implementation of the provisions stated in the trilateral agreements is very important and that there is no alternative. There are contacts with both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides within the scope of implementation,” Peskov said.

COVID-19 VACCINES

https://news.am/eng/news/652704.html

Vaccinations against COVID-19 in Armenia are also in demand by citizens of other countries, as a result of which there are crowds, especially at the polyclinics and vaccination centers of downtown Yerevan.

According to the Armenian acting health minister Anahit Avanesyan, "we have made a decision yesterday that from now on the polyclinics will serve only the Armenian citizens, whereas those who have arrived from abroad can be vaccinated at the country’s mobile points which are in outdoor areas."

https://news.am/eng/news/652676.html

As of Thursday morning, 186 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,987.

The death toll now is 4,536.

CUSTODY

https://news.am/eng/news/652684.html

The Armenian Criminal Court of Appeal on Thursday denied the defense lawyers' appeal against the decision to arrest Dr. Armen Charchyan—Izmirlian Medical Center director, and a member of the opposition 'Armenia' bloc, led by second President Robert Kocharyan.

Charchyan has been charged with giving bribes to voters, taking bribes, violating the ban on charity during elections, or obstructing the exercise of a voter's free will.

A recording was disseminated on the Internet, according to which Armen Charchyan was urging his employees at Izmirlian Medical Center to go and vote in the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. But according to his legal defense team, the edited version of that recording was submitted to the court, whereas in the full version, Charchyan had not threatened or put pressure on his employees.

EURO-2020

https://sport.news.am/eng/news/123462/euro-2020-england-reach-final-for-first-time.html

England beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time in the semifinals of Euro 2020, and they reached the final of the European football championships for the first time.

The two national squads had played a 1-1 draw in the regular time of this match in London.

In Sunday’s final in London, England will face Italy who had beaten Spain on penalties in their semifinal clash.