Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 495.38/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.17 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 586.08 (up by AMD 0.35), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 682.29 (down by AMD 1.55), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.60 (down by AMD 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 420.23, AMD 28,742.36 and AMD 17,423.96, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
