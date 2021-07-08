News
Thursday
July 08
Thursday
July 08
Karabakh: Remains of another 2 Armenian servicemen removed from territories under Azerbaijani control
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A rescue squad today conducted searches for the remains of Armenian servicemen who died or are considered missing in action in Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil), the State Service for Emergency Situations at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reported.

After the searches, the rescue squad found the remains of another 2 servicemen (according to preliminary data, they are veterans of the hostilities) in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan and removed their bodies. The servicemen will be identified after a forensic medicine expert examination.

The remains of a total of 1,598 servicemen have been removed from the occupied territories of Artsakh since the truce.

