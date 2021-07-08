Tajikistan announces new armed incident on border with Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan has announced another border violation committed by Kyrgyz border guards on the common border, adding that two Kyrgyz servicemen were injured as a result of the armed incident, the press center of the State Committee for National Security told RIA Novosti.

“On July 8 of this year, four Kyrgyz border guards trespassed the state border of Tajikistan into the Rosrovut sector of Devashtich district of Sughd Region. The trespassers were wearing military uniforms and civilian clothes, were bearing Kalashnikovs and had the intention to abduct 9 horses belonging to the residents of Devashtich and take them to their territory,” the press service reported.

According to RIA Novosti’s interlocutor, in response to the Tajik border guards’ warning about trespassing the state border, the Kyrgyz servicemen opened fire from automatic guns. “Two border trespassers were injured from the response fire of the Tajik border guards. Currently, law-enforcement officers of both countries are at the scene of the incident to clarify the circumstances,” the press service added.